Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Codexis alerts:

CDXS opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.12. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.