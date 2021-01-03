Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $72.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $53,169.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,284 shares of company stock worth $1,601,462. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,726,083 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $154,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.95. 1,500,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,974. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

