CoinFi (COFI) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. CoinFi has a market cap of $186,871.54 and approximately $71,783.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00037828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00262812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $614.85 or 0.01900711 BTC.

About CoinFi

COFI is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars.

