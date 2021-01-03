Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.47

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.47 and traded as high as $38.58. Colfax shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 618,429 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $805.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.46 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $33,143.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,814 shares in the company, valued at $258,721.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,990.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,841 shares of company stock worth $289,028. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

