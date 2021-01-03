Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 0.3%

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$111.86 and last traded at C$113.28. Approximately 18,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 84,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$113.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 71.83.

About Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI.TO) (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

