Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SID shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Shares of SID stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.30. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.