Comparing 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 12 ReTech and Aspen Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.18 -$12.15 million N/A N/A Aspen Technology $590.18 million 14.96 $229.67 million $3.36 38.76

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 12 ReTech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 12 ReTech and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A Aspen Technology 37.15% 49.40% 18.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 12 ReTech and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 1 3 3 0 2.29

Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats 12 ReTech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

12 ReTech Company Profile

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

