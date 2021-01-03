Comparing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63% Greenpro Capital -59.82% -37.41% -18.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Greenpro Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A Greenpro Capital $4.49 million 27.03 -$1.35 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenpro Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glory Star New Media Group and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Glory Star New Media Group beats Greenpro Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment, and for sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, financial, and IT related services. In addition, the company holds life insurance; provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and offers wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

