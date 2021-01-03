Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CODI. BidaskClub cut shares of Compass Diversified from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Diversified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Compass Diversified has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Compass Diversified stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.10 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $171,688.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,555 shares of company stock worth $1,184,150. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

