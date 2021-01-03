Compound (COMP) Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Compound has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $651.84 million and approximately $165.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $147.47 or 0.00445627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000178 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,420,118 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.