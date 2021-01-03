ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE COP opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.39 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 167,368 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 183,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

