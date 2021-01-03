Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $162,561.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00036886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00014680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.61 or 0.01985196 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

