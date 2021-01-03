Contentos Trading 15.9% Higher This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Contentos has a market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00268909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00027593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $670.60 or 0.02001376 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,126,551,677 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.