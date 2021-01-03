Contrasting FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) & First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) and First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FVCBankcorp and First Choice Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $69.28 million 2.86 $15.83 million $1.08 13.61 First Choice Bancorp $98.05 million 2.21 $27.85 million N/A N/A

First Choice Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.3% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of FVCBankcorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of First Choice Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FVCBankcorp and First Choice Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Choice Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Choice Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FVCBankcorp and First Choice Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 20.45% 8.15% 0.85% First Choice Bancorp 25.47% 9.27% 1.24%

Summary

First Choice Bancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; SBA loans; asset based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates through a main office in Fairfax, Virginia. It also operates a network of 11 additional branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; Ashburn, Loudoun County, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County, Virginia; and Montgomery County and Baltimore, Maryland, a loan production office in Lutherville, Maryland. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and documentary collection services. It operates through nine full-service branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, and West Los Angeles, California; and two loan production offices located in Manhattan Beach and San Diego, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

