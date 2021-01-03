Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $430.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $386.52.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $376.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.99 and its 200 day moving average is $350.02. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,426. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.