Cream Finance Price Tops $65.00 on Top Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for about $65.00 or 0.00195903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $1.51 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

