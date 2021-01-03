Cred (LBA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $566,006.00

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Cred token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, OKEx and Huobi. In the last week, Cred has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $566,006.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Cred launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network, UEX, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

