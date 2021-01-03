Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 24 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 23.35.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

