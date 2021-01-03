Critical Comparison: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 9 0 2.90 International Money Express 0 3 4 0 2.57

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.05%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Repay.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -32.85% -6.54% -3.77% International Money Express 8.65% 52.83% 15.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Repay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repay and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $104.60 million 19.13 -$40.03 million N/A N/A International Money Express $319.60 million 1.85 $19.61 million $0.82 18.93

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

International Money Express beats Repay on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding. It provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and via Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

