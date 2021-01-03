Critical Comparison: Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO) & Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Teleconnect (OTCMKTS:TLCO) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Teleconnect alerts:

This table compares Teleconnect and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleconnect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk $9.49 billion 2.46 $1.37 billion N/A N/A

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Teleconnect.

Risk & Volatility

Teleconnect has a beta of 6.2, indicating that its share price is 520% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Teleconnect and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleconnect 0 0 0 0 N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Teleconnect and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleconnect N/A N/A N/A Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 15.51% 17.42% 8.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Teleconnect shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Teleconnect on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teleconnect Company Profile

Teleconnect Inc. manufactures, sells, and leases age validation equipment for supermarkets and liquor stores in the Netherlands. The company's Ageviewer's system checks age of the customer remotely to prevent the sale of tobacco and alcohol to minors. It also sells and maintains vending solutions for the sale of traveling accessories and other related products at train stations and airports; performs market surveys; and broadcasts in-store commercial messages by using the age validation equipment between age checks. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV, gaming, and advertising services to home customers. Its Consumer segment provides fixed voice and broadband services; and IPTV and related consumer digital services. The company's Enterprise segment offers ICT and digital platform that covers enterprise-grade connectivity services, including satellite, IT services, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and other adjacent services. Its Wholesale and International Business segment provides wholesale telecommunication carrier services, international business, tower business, and infrastructure and network management services. The company's Others segment offers digital services, such as digital platform, digital content, and e-commerce; and property management services. The company also provides building management and maintenance services, payment, business management consulting and capital venture, health insurance administration, tourism, directory information, telecommunication construction and trading, and multimedia portal services; acts as a civil consultant and developer; and leases offices. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 9.4 million fixed wireline customers, including 9.0 million fixed broadband customers; and 171.1 million cellular subscribers, including 110.3 million mobile broadband customers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleconnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleconnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.