Critical Review: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of HealthEquity shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of HealthEquity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Points International and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33 HealthEquity 0 3 9 0 2.75

Points International currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.12%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.45%. Given Points International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than HealthEquity.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International 0.51% 9.12% 2.54% HealthEquity 0.44% 7.65% 3.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Points International and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.47 $11.89 million $0.86 16.69 HealthEquity $531.99 million 10.09 $39.66 million $1.38 50.51

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Points International. Points International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Points International has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Points International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves through employers; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

