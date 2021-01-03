Critical Survey: Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) versus Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its share price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81% Integrated Ventures -307.24% N/A -234.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ferrellgas Partners and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$82.50 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 9.76 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Integrated Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

