CROAT Reaches Market Capitalization of $141,132.78 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, CROAT has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $141,132.78 and $27.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,477,142 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

