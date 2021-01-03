Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY remained flat at $$45.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. Croda International has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $45.17.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

