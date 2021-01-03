Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIHY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Croda International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS COIHY remained flat at $$45.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. Croda International has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $45.17.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.