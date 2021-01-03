CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $236.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $206.00 to $236.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRWD. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.35.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $211.82 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $227.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 947,431 shares of company stock worth $149,336,402. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

