Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Achieves $490,134.89

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $490,134.89 and approximately $279.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

