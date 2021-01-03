CryptoPing Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001541 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $58,506.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00027786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00121727 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00170417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.00509216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00268592 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019689 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003317 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

