Cube (AUTO) Price Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One Cube token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Cube has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $176.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00269652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00027848 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $677.18 or 0.02024397 BTC.

Cube Token Profile

Cube (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a token. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cube Token Trading

Cube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.