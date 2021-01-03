Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 20,021 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Movado Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5,592.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOV opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $385.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.08. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $22.02.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

