Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 314 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 54.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 95,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $94.43 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

