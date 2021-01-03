Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth $1,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WPP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 708,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 555,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. WPP plc has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $70.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.40.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.