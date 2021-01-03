Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 70,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Ryanair by 7.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,300,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,296,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,103,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,337,000 after acquiring an additional 166,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RYAAY. BidaskClub lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

