Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,808,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

