Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TriMas by 29.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriMas by 15.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $660,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TriMas during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

TRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

TRS opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.92. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $199.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.69 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

