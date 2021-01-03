Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 10,203 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,203 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $45.13 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $87,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

