Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,175 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BlackLine by 300.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 97.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BlackLine by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,380,000 after buying an additional 119,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ BL opened at $133.38 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

