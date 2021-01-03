Curio (CUR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,094.00

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Curio token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curio has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Curio has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $69,094.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Curio Token Profile

Curio is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

Curio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.

