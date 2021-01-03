Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.25.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,409. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $571.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.81 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $575,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

