CyberVein Achieves Market Capitalization of $125.65 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberVein has traded up 10% against the dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $125.65 million and $6.28 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

