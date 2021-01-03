Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $404.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.84. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61.
In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $4,813,300. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
