Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $404.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.84. Daily Journal has a 52 week low of $187.53 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $4,813,300. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 55.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 670.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.