Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Danone has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.