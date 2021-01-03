Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

DARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Daré Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

DARE stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $55.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Daré Bioscience worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.