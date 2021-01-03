Datawallet (DXT) Achieves Market Cap of $294,063.02

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $294,063.02 and approximately $18,847.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00257090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.96 or 0.01914142 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

