Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,176,000 after purchasing an additional 990,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $63.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $64.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average of $60.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

