DEAPcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.56 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.56 million and $386,747.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00027661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00116942 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00163718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.43 or 0.00502672 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00271203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018396 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003284 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.