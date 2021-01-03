Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $254.39.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $286.78 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,536,748.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,639 shares of company stock worth $20,221,941 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.