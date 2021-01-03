DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $998.08 Million

Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce sales of $998.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the highest is $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 717,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,713,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 607,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.65, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

