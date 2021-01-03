DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $32.44 on Friday. DermTech has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,758.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott R. Pancoast sold 2,382 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $278,325 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 1,587.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,214,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

