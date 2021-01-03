DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in DHT by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DHT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in DHT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 149,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 31,666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DHT by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 211,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.23 on Friday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $771.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

