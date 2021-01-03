Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,108.89 ($40.62).

DGE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,550 ($46.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of LON:DGE traded down GBX 113 ($1.48) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,878 ($37.60). 1,627,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,945.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,736.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £67.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280 ($10,817.87). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 872 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,923.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

